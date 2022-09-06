Joe Gatto’s ‘Night of Comedy’ coming to Lerner Theatre in November

(The Lerner Theatre)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Joe Gatto—a well-known comedian, actor, and producer who is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”—announced on Tuesday that he will be coming to Michiana!

Gatto will perform at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart on Nov. 18 as he takes his show “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” nationwide.

Ticket prices for reserved seating are listed below:

  • $39.75
  • $49.75
  • $59.75
  • $100 Meet & Greet Add-On (includes a post-show Meet & Greet/photo with Joe Gatto, DOES NOT include a show ticket. Separate show tickets MUST be purchased to attend Meet & Greet.)

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. To become a Friend of The Lerner for access to all Lerner Theatre presales, including this show, click here.

For more information, head to thelerner.com or call the box office at 574-293-4469.

MORE INFORMATION ON JOE GATTO:

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Joe also is a co-host of the “Two Cool Moms” Podcast and has also appeared on hit podcasts including This Past Weekend with Theo Von, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune and Life is Short with Justin Long.

Joe loves spending time with his two children and his ever growing pack of rescue dogs affectionately known as the “Gatto Pups.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

