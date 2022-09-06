Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states

FILE - IU Bloomington campus
FILE - IU Bloomington campus(WTHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration’s announcement of a forgiveness plan last month.

The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed in an email to the Associated Press Tuesday that residents are required to list their forgiven loans as taxable income per Indiana law.

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt cut or eliminated under President Joe Biden’s plan, which is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Federal Pell Grant recipients could receive an additional $10,000 in federal forgiveness under the plan.

But depending on the state’s tax rates, the taxpayer’s other income, and the deductions and exemptions they’re able to claim, residents could owe up to several hundred additional tax dollars on the forgiven loans.

Indiana’s tax rate is 3.23%, meaning those who are eligible to receive $10,000 in federal loan forgiveness will pay up to $323 in taxes, while Pell Grant recipients could owe around $646, Natalie Rodriguez, communications manager for the Department of Revenue, told the Associated Press on Tuesday via email.

Residents must also pay additional county taxes on the forgiven loans. For Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, residents would pay between $200 and $400, Rodriguez said.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston said in a statement Tuesday he was aware of the state’s policy and would “expect for conversations to continue as we head into the next legislative session,” which begins January 2023.

Other states — Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina — also tax forgiven debt as income, according to a tally by the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

Forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless states, including Indiana, change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans.

Democratic state Rep. Rep. Greg Porter of Indianapolis condemned the policy in a statement Tuesday and said he was drafting legislation to retroactively eliminate state income tax on debt relief.

“I can’t say I’m surprised Indiana has chosen to take a punitive stance on a policy meant to give working-class Americans relief, but there’s still time to change this,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective.

News

First Alert Forecast: Abundant Sunshine for the Rest of the Week

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WNDU Lunch on Matt

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Irish turn focus to home opener against Marshall

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Irish know they need to learn from their mistakes in execution from the loss to Ohio State.

News

City of South Bend hosts community meeting on crisis response procedures

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
The City of South Bend hosted a Community Action Group meeting Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Part of Douglas Road reopens

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

City hosts community meeting on crisis response procedures

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Freeman excited for first home game as head coach

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

College Football AP Poll

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Mishawaka Common Council votes in favor of new Drive & Shine location

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The proposed location is on 4.3 acres off Bremen Highway - across from Meijer and next to Taco Bell.

News

Mishawaka annexation proposal

Updated: 17 hours ago