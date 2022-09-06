Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice speaks on importance of courts in the economy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Economic Club of Michiana hosted it’s first of six speakers on their speaker panel this year, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice, Loretta Rush.

Held at The Morris Inn at Notre Dame, Chief Justice Rush shared with members the role that courts play into the economics of the state.

According to Rush, over a million cases are filed through the Indiana Court System each year, and many of them involve the economy.

In her address to the Economic Club of Michiana’s members and guests, Rush explained the role of courts as engines of economic prosperity, the courts role in being promoters of public safety, and with regards to their role on healthy families and children.

“We look at courts. We look at over the million cases that are filed in Indiana Courts each year. Business disputes, family disputes, criminal disputes, and that it’s vitally connected to what’s going on in the community. So courts being free, efficient, public dispute resolution providers is just important,” said Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

Rush told 16 News Now that she had been visiting South Bend since the seventies, and was impressed with how far the city has come.

