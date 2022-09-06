Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice speaks on importance of courts in the economy

By Samantha Albert
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Economic Club of Michiana hosted it’s first of six speakers on their speaker panel this year, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice, Loretta Rush.

Held at The Morris Inn at Notre Dame, Chief Justice Rush shared with members the role that courts play into the economics of the state.

According to Rush, over a million cases are filed through the Indiana Court System each year, and many of them involve the economy.

In her address to the Economic Club of Michiana’s members and guests, Rush explained the role of courts as engines of economic prosperity, the courts role in being promoters of public safety, and with regards to their role on healthy families and children.

“We look at courts. We look at over the million cases that are filed in Indiana Courts each year. Business disputes, family disputes, criminal disputes, and that it’s vitally connected to what’s going on in the community. So courts being free, efficient, public dispute resolution providers is just important,” said Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

Rush told 16 News Now that she had been visiting South Bend since the seventies, and was impressed with how far the city has come.

For a list of upcoming speakers and more information of The Economic Club of Michiana, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Elkhart shooting
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Aeryk Brant
South Bend man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River
Death investigation underway in Fulton County
A homicide investigation is underway for a 14-year-old from Mishawaka.
Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting

Latest News

Freeman excited for first home game as head coach
Freeman excited for first home game as head coach
College Football AP Poll
College Football AP Poll
The proposed Drive & Shine would be built near the Bypass, across from Meijer.
Mishawaka Common Council to vote on proposed Drive & Shine location
Mishawaka annexation proposal.
Mishawaka annexation proposal
South Bend Crisis Response meeting
South Bend Crisis Response meeting