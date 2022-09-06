‘I overreacted’: Bristol man admits to torture of 10-year-old’s service dog

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a Bristol man said he, “overreacted,” as he admitted to the torture of a 6-month-old puppy.

Uriah Kling said in court that he got mad at the dog after it bit his one-year-old son on the hand.

The dog was an emotional support service animal to a 10-year-old boy. Kling admitted to torturing the dog by putting it in a choke hold back in January. Kling’s attorney said his client was only accepting responsibility, “for what he did do, not what he didn’t do.”

While the dog was eventually stabbed to death, Kling said that was due to the actions of another man, Tyler Tallman, who was said to be, “on the run,” probably in Michigan.

A plea agreement calls for Kling to serve a 2-year sentence, with both sides free to argue placement: whether that be in a prison, jail, in treatment, or in community corrections.

Kling is scheduled to be sentenced on one count of torturing or mutilating an invertebrate on October 3.

Kling was arrested in June. A warrant for Tallman’s arrest was issued in May.

