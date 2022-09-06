Free admission to Studebaker National Museum for annual ‘Museum Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Studebaker National Museum will be free for everyone to enjoy!

The Studebaker National Museum will be offering free admission on Saturday, September 17. The event is part of the annual “Museum Day,” which seeks to pay homage to the Smithsonian by cutting ticket prices altogether. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s theme at the Studebaker, “The American Experience,” shines a spotlight on wonderful arts, culture, sciences, innovation and history exhibits from across the country.

Those who wish to participate must download a digital ticket before attending.

