Former Elkhart police officer enters guilty plea in 2018 beating of inmate

HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Elkhart police officer has admitted his guilt in the beating of an inmate who was handcuffed to a chair.

The incident occurred at the jail back on Jan. 12, 2018, and was captured by surveillance video.

Last week, Cory Newland admitted in federal court that he knew at the time that the use of force was unjustified and unlawful. The plea agreement specifies that Newland should receive a sentence of 15 months imprisonment and make restitution to the victim in an amount to be determined by the court.

A second defendant in the case, former officer Joshua Titus, faces a trial date of Sept. 19. He is charged with violating the civil rights of the unidentified inmate under the color of law.

