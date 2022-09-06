First Alert Forecast: Clouds and Sun with a Sprinkle Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day along with a chance for a few sprinkles throughout the afternoon. Highs nearing 80 degrees in the afternoon with just a light breeze from the north and east. High of 80 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying calm and we will be seeing the clouds beginning to break. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the upper 50s for most of Michiana. Low of 58 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Temperatures will begin to warm. The low 80s with a light breeze are likely by the afternoon. High of 81 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Another very nice day along with lower humidity and lots of sunshine the temperatures will climb into the middle 80s. A nice breeze from the south and east during the afternoon. High of 84 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: More sunshine to round out the week on Friday! Highs stay in the middle 80s to end the work week. Saturday, we will bring Notre Dame football back to South Bend! With a kickoff in the early afternoon, it looks dry, and we will likely see a mixture of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. By late Saturday night, rain chances return. Things remain unsettled through the first half of next week along with temperatures staying cooler, in the middle to upper 70s. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, September 5th, 2022

Monday’s High: 79

Monday’s Low: 63

Precipitation: 0.00″

