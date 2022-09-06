Edwardsburg Public School students kick off school year

Edwardsburg Eddies kick off the new school year
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The remaining school districts in southwest Michigan kicked off the school year on Tuesday, including the Edwardsburg Eddies.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Edwardsburg High School as students arrived for the first day.

Principal Ryan Markel said last year was a huge success, and not just athletically.

The band broke school history and was named one of the top bands in the state.

And the SAT scores were outstanding, topping other schools in southwest Michigan.

“Our goals for this year for all students and staff are…be your best, do your best, better your best,” Markel said. “We want to get better every day, in every aspect, in every avenue of our high school.”

Edwardsburg High School has exciting changes this year, including two new AP courses and a partnership with Glen Oaks Community College.

