Tyler Buchner solid in debut as starting QB for Irish

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner made his first collegiate start in front of 106,000 fans at Ohio Stadium Saturday night.

Even though the No. 5 Irish couldn’t pull off the upset of the No. 2 Buckeyes, Buchner showed that the moment wasn’t too big.

Buchner began the night 8-for-8 on pass attempts and did enough offensively to give the Irish a 10-7 lead at halftime. Unfortunately, they wouldn’t get much going to match Ohio State’s defensive adjustments in the second half, and the offense was held scoreless the rest of the way.

At the end of the game, only Michael Mayer had more than one reception.

“At the end of the day, the field’s 53 and 1/3 by 120, and luckily I have a great support staff around me, awesome teammates who played awesome tonight,” Buchner said. “So, having that confidence that the guys around me are going to execute and do their job certainly helps. At the end of the day, it sort of comes down to execution and the little things. And in that last stretch of the game, we didn’t execute, and we didn’t do the things at the standard which we hold ourselves to.

“I think me and all the young receiving core feel pretty good,” Buchner added. “That’s just how games work. If they’re in the right spot, run the right route versus certain coverage. That’s what happens.”

Buchner did take care of the football, as the Irish committed no turnovers on offense or special teams.

Notre Dame’s focus now shifts to playing Marshall in its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Thundering Herd are 1-0 after dismantling Norfolk State this past Saturday 55-3.

