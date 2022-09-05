Talking labor with South Bend Councilman over lunch

Some of those opportunities include the potential new Ultium battery cell plant, construction...
Some of those opportunities include the potential new Ultium battery cell plant, construction of electric vehicle charging stations, and a new solar farm west of South Bend.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Several folks in South Bend gathered to talk with Councilman Henry Davis Jr. about what labor looks like in town.

There’s been a noticeable change in the labor force since the start of the pandemic, and this was an opportunity for Councilman Davis to connect with others living in his district to hear what they want to see change in South Bend to support workers.

The open discussion started with some talk about the number of open jobs in the Hoosier State, why some of them aren’t being filled, and what kind of jobs we’d like to see come to South Bend.

Some of the responses looked at increasing wages for South Bend workers, but folks also turned their focus to the South Bend Community School Corporation.

Davis and others discussed ways to bolster the workforce and to fill trade jobs by preparing high schoolers before they graduate.

This includes making sure they have equal access and opportunity to work-study trade programs as well as knowledge of requirements to get into trade unions post-graduation.

“There are a number of opportunities that are around South Bend and in the State of Indiana that we want to exploit to make sure our local labor force is getting a fair share,” said South Bend 2nd District Councilman Henry Davis Jr.

Some of those opportunities include the potential new Ultium battery cell plant, construction of electric vehicle charging stations, and a new solar farm west of South Bend.

