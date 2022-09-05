South Bend TRANSPO shortage leads to increased wages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of South Bend Public Transportation Corporation bus drivers led to the most missed trips in a single month in the corporation’s history.

They have approved a new union contract and pay increases that they hope will help them compete in today’s competitive job market.

August saw the highest number of missed trips in South Bend Public Transportation history with over 100, but with the new union contract approved, the city is looking to stop the staffing shortage.

“We do about 400 trips in a day,” said Amy Hill, General Manager & CEO of the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. “So, for the entire month of August, we were actually over 100 missed trips, which is the first time we’ve seen that in TRANSPO history. But again, that was still only 1% of our total trips.”

Thousands of people depend on South Bend TRANSPO every week to get them to and from their destinations, and every missed trip means that people are late for work and other important obligations.

“We have about 48 full-time drivers,” said Hill. “That’s where we’re seeing our biggest shortage. We’d like to get up to 62 full-time drivers, so that’s really impacting our ability to meet our daily service requirements. We’re also recruiting for mechanics and service line employees as well.”

The new contract increases the wage for drivers and mechanics by 40 percent, from $14 and change to over $20, and also cuts the time needed to hit the top of the pay scale from five years to three.

“Going into these negotiations, we wanted to make sure that we were able to hire new employees at a competitive wage rate and also make sure that they can get to that top rate in a shorter time period in order to remain at a competitive pay and to stay with the organization, said Hill. “Pre-COVID and pre-operator shortage, we may miss 15-20 trips a year, and typically, that would be due to a mechanical breakdown or perhaps inclement weather, snow. We have seen a pretty significant increase strictly related to our operator shortage.”

TRANSPO started a training session on August 17 with five new employees, the day the new contract went into effect.

“We also plan on running an additional training class in October and November,” said Hill. “So, we’re getting there slowly, but we’ll still have days where we miss trips, but we’re doing our best. We’re so fortunate that with the employees we do have, they have stepped up. They have been working a lot of overtime, they’re picking up the trips. They care about the people they serve, the community that they serve, and they’re doing everything possible to make sure we’re minimizing those missed trips.”

Hill also discounts the possibility that higher wages will lead to increased fares, as only about 10% of their budget comes from fares.

Interested candidates are welcome to apply in person, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. To 4:30 p.m. At 1401 S. Lafayette Blvd.

