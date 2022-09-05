South Bend man arrested after driving stolen vehicle into St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested after driving a stolen vehicle into the St. Joseph River.

it happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers were called to the 300 block of E. LaSalle Avenue.

While assisting the victim of the vehicle theft, other responding officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Brookfield Street and Bulla Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop, and the driver led officers on a brief pursuit.

As the driver reached the area of Portage Avenue and Boland Drive, the vehicle proceeded to drive east on Boland through a wooded area, then down into the St. Joseph River.

South Bend officers immediately requested the South Bend Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team to assist. As the rescue team was en route, the driver managed to climb out of the vehicle and onto its roof. The suspect—later identified as Aeryk Brant, 23, of South Bend—then jumped into the river and climbed up the east side of the bank.

Multiple law enforcement agencies immediately stepped in to help locate Brant, who was eventually found on the property of Saint Mary’s College and was taken into custody.

Brant was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail after being medically evaluated at a local hospital.

