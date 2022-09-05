South Bend Cubs excited for return to postseason

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs played in front of their home crowd for the last time of the regular season Sunday night.

Fortunately, it’s not the last we’ll see Cubs play at Four Winds Field this year after they secured a playoff spot on Saturday night for the first time since 2019.

South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart says he’s excited for the team’s return to the postseason.

" We had a pretty good feeling once Beloit was here a week and a half ago and we won five out of six (games) to give us a nice lead,” Hart said. “But you’re never really sure until you’re sure and you clinch it. Last night was a lot of fun. The guys deserved it, they’ve played extremely well. We had won nine at home in a row, so kudos to the guys, kudos to Lance (Rymel) and the coaching staff. It’s exciting to see the guys get a chance to celebrate.

“Four Winds Field is the happiest place in South Bend, so any time we can extend things and keep people coming out to the ballpark a little bit longer is just a fun way to do things here,” Hart added. “We want the fans to come out and enjoy, celebrate. We won the championship in 2019, and in 2020 we had no season. We’re ready to get back and be on top of the Midwest League.”

The Cubs will take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first round after they finish the regular season with a six-game series against at Cedar Rapids this week.

Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets, click here.

