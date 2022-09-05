Medical Moment: NEC in premature babies

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
One in 10 babies is born prematurely before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

It’s the number one cause of death of babies in the U.S. The little ones that survive often struggle with long-term health problems.

But now, researchers are finding way to save more lives.

2-year-old Sam Luce is right on target, which is amazing considering he was born three months premature.

“Sam was born just under two and a half pounds,” said Ben Luce, Sam’s Dad.

“It’s hard to describe the size,” said Maureen Luce, Sam’s Mom.

“Day four was the first time we ever got to hold him,” Ben said.

Sam was suffering from necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC. it causes intestinal tissue to die.

“They suddenly develop abdominal distention, feeding intolerance, bloody stool, and they may develop then, signs of shock,” said Dr. Isabelle De Plaen, neonatologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Doctors are not sure what causes it, but neonatologists at Lurie Children’s Hospital found decreased development of tiny blood vessels in the intestines could be caused by lower levels of a particular growth hormone. By injecting mice with this growth hormone, they were able to stop the infection.

“So, we could find and design therapy that could prevent NEC,” De Plaen said. “So, babies would no longer need to suffer from this disease.”

Just five days after birth, Sam had two inches of his intestine removed. After 151 days in the NICU, he was finally well enough to go home—and now, keeps his brother jack on the run.

“Like, it just blows my mind,” Maureen said. “He has met all of his milestones, developmentally. He’s super social, a loving, fun, stubborn two-year-old.”

if you would like more information, check out medical breakthroughs on the web at Ivanhoe.com.

