Man killed in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened in the 2200 block of Vermont Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Anthony Williams, 42, was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

