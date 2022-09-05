Hundreds come out for the Elkhart Labor Day Parade

By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks in downtown Elkhart lined the streets for the city’s annual Labor Day parade.

Families got to enjoy the holiday by recognizing those who put in work in our community.

From government officials to members of our local unions, nearly 40 different groups made their way past the crowds.

It’s the final mark of the summer in Elkhart, with almost all the work being done by one woman.

“I’d say the last 8 years or so I’ve been doing this one because back when Tim Neis was mayor, he and parks and recreation got together and asked me if I would do this one,” said parade organizer Karla Schwartz.

Schwartz says the parade has been building momentum again after taking a year off to the pandemic.

