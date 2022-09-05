Harvest Blues Festival jammin’ for the community

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2nd annual Michiana Harvest Blues Festival happened in Edwardsburg. It happened at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex and is the first time they’ve held the blues festival since the pandemic.

There was good music and family fun up in Edwardsburg today, but there is much more going on at the complex than just guitar riffs and bass solos.

Blues musicians let their feelings tell a story, and the people of Edwardsburg want this new sports complex to tell a story of community and hospitality.

“Edwardsburg doesn’t currently have anything like this, and it just hits home,” said Shane Yoder, president of SDY Promotions. “It’s a great area to do stuff. It’s a great area for the community and kids. Ed and Pattie and James, the manager, have built a very unique place in order to facilitate a great time for kids to come out and enjoy themselves.”

Four bands played at the Fest, some local and some from Chicago’s thriving blues scene.

“At 2 p.m., we had the Head Honchos start,” said James Simpson, Manager of the Edwardsburg Sports Complex. “4 p.m. is Michael Charles, 6 p.m. is Howard and the White Boys, and 8 p.m. is Wayne Baker Brooks.

As a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit, the 102 acres Edwardsburg Sports Complex uses events like these to pave the way for projects that will benefit not only the Edwardsburg Community but also Michiana as a whole.

“Our original concept was to the families in Edwardsburg would be able to come to one place,” said Ed Patzer, Executive Director of the Edwardsburg Sports Complex.

“He gets really emotional about this; it’s his baby,” said Patty Patzer, Events Coordinator at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex. “But yes, it was for the families in the community to be all able to come to one location. So, if you’ve got a kid playing football and a kid playing soccer, you can be here.”

There are currently ten multi-use fields, a new baseball quad, community playgrounds, and basketball courts. Construction is underway for five little league and softball fields and a splash pad. A drive-in movie theater might even be a reality in the near future.

“We had our first major tournament this year, lacrosse tournament first weekend of May, 120 teams,” said Ed Patzer. “It brought revenue to St. Joe County, Indiana, we understand, in excess of $1 million. We’re not only just helping the Edwardsburg community, but this is also a Michiana complex, and we hope that Indiana understands the benefit that we’re bringing to them as well, and hopefully, they can show us some support as well.”

There are also plans for indoor training facilities and a restaurant where the barn currently stands with a deck on the back that overlooks the complex.

The Michiana Harvest Blues Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend in Edwardsburg in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.