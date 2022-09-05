First Alert Forecast: Few Sprinkles on Labor Day

Starting the week a bit cooler with some clouds and sprinkles. The middle of the week will feature lots of sunshine. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler on Labor Day. Highs across Michiana will be in the middle to upper 70s. A touch of humidity. There is also a small chance of a few isolated sprinkles or light showers in the afternoon. Most of Michiana will remain dry. High of 78 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few sprinkles early with partly to mostly cloudy skies lingering all night. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s by the morning. Staying cooler and calm. Low of 62 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Another day with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures nearing 80 degrees in the afternoon with just a touch of humidity. There is another chance for a few sprinkles or a light shower throughout the day. Most of Michiana will likely stay dry again! High of 80 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clearing out overnight with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will get into the lower 80s with lower humidity throughout the middle of the week. High of 82 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: More sunshine will continue to warm temperatures into the middle 80s by Friday. A very nice second half of the week with lower humidity. The rain chances will return over the weekend. Likely late on Saturday evening and then throughout the day on Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible. Things cool down into the lower to middle 70s next week with unsettled weather. More scattered showers are likely. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 4th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 77

Sunday’s Low: 66

Precipitation: 0.02″

