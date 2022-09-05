Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

