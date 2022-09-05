Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
Rio Allred Lawsuit
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Few Sprinkles on Labor Day
Fans cheer on Howard and the White Boys at the Michiana Harvest Blues Festival on Sunday in...
Harvest Blues Festival jammin’ for the community
The Michael Charles Band serenades fans at the Michiana Harvest Blues Festival on Sunday in...
Harvest Blues Festival
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather