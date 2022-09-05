Elkhart Police investigating shooting, appears to be accidental
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting at an Elkhart home.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bane Berry Street just before 4 a.m. Monday.
Officials tell 16 News Now it appears to be an accidental shooting to the lower leg. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
