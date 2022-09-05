Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts ‘Labor Day Farm Toy & Tractor Show’

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 34th annual “Labor Day Farm Toy Show & Tractor Show’ took place at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds on Monday.

The show featured over 200 tables of farm toys, trucks, cars, and construction items for sale. Items were available for both the serious collector and the sandbox enthusiast.

The Michiana Farm Toy Collector’s Club has been around since 1988.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.