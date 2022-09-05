Death investigation underway in Fulton County
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead.
The grim discovery was made in the area of 9050 W. 100 N. Kewanna shortly before 8:45 Friday night.
Charles Grigsby, 29, from Angola was found unresponsive off the roadway. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A death investigation is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
