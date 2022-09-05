Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County

Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a body was recovered from Lake Michigan approximately 12 miles off the shoreline of the village of Shoreham on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard in St. Joseph was informed by a captain of a sailboat around 11:35 a.m. that they had found a body in the lake.

The body was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard and turned over to the Berrien County Sherriff’s Marine Unit, Berrien County Detective Bureau, and WMU Med Examiner Office at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in St. Joseph.

The body will be taken to WMU Med for autopsy and identification.

The Berrien County Detective Bureau is investigating.

