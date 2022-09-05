2nd Chance Pets: Muscari & Mystic

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment.

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Muscari and Mystic.

Muscari and Mystic are sisters. Watch the video above to find out more information about them!

If you want to adopt Muscari or Mystic, or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. Or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

