Sunday Morning Spotlight: March to the Memorial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how you show your support and patriotism on 9/11 in South Bend.

Bob Lyons sat down with Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to talk about how you can join him in a day-long ‘March to the Memorial’ in St. Patrick’s Park.

The goal is to line the streets on 9/11 with people carrying American Flags as the group walks from the south side of town to the Michigan border.

Lyons says he has a personal connection to remembering what happened on 9/11, and after seeing a similar march in St. Louis, he wanted to bring that spirit to Michiana.

“I used to work back in the northeast in 2001. The day before I was about 10 blocks north of the World Trade Center. So, I was over in West Orange, New Jersey on the morning of 9/11,” said March to the Memorial organizer Bob Lyons.

The event is free to attend and you can find more info on how to register by visiting their website.

