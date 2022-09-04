South Bend Cubs clinch division, playoff berth

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are playoff-bound for the first time since 2019 after clinching the second half Midwest League West Division title.

Heading into Saturday night, The Cubs needed to either win their game against the Lansing Lugnuts, or the Beloit Sky Carp to lose their game against Quad Cities River Bandits.

Lansing beat South Bend 10-8, but fortunately for the Cubs, Quad Cities beat Beloit 5-1 to help them clinch the division title.

The Cubs will take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first round after they finish the regular season with a six-game series against the Kernels next week.

Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets, click here.

