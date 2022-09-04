South Bend Cubs clinch division, playoff berth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are playoff-bound for the first time since 2019 after clinching the second half Midwest League West Division title.

Heading into Saturday night, The Cubs needed to either win their game against the Lansing Lugnuts, or the Beloit Sky Carp to lose their game against Quad Cities River Bandits.

Lansing beat South Bend 10-8, but fortunately for the Cubs, Quad Cities beat Beloit 5-1 to help them clinch the division title.

The South Bend Cubs have clinched the 2022 Midwest League 2nd Half Western Division Championship!

The Cubs will take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first round after they finish the regular season with a six-game series against the Kernels next week.

