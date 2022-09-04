Nothing tart about it; blueberry festival sweetens up Marshall Co.

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is well underway.

It’s happening at Centennial Park in Plymouth and goes all Labor Day weekend.

It started as a small get-together highlighting the local blueberry farmers but has grown into a huge festival that draws in people from all over the state and even out of state to enjoy everyone’s favorite round berries.

We’re over 150-200 craft booths, we have over 125 food booths, the carnival is huge, so it just started multiplying and getting bigger and bigger every year,” said Duane Culp, President of the Marshall County Blueberry Festival. “We’re estimating probably half a million people through here, so it’s been blueberries, and it’s going great.”

There are blueberry donuts, ice cream, cheesecake, shortcakes, memorabilia, and even blueberry beer.

“There are two blueberry beers,” said Jackie Lunetta, a Board Member of the Marshall County Blueberry Festival. “We have one on tap and one in the can, the can is actually more of a hard cider, so it’s more towards the wine drinkers, but I heard the one on tap is pretty good.”

The Beer garden opens until 10 p.m. every day, but not everyone comes to the festival for the blueberries or the beer.

“We came here to shop, said festival-goer Julie Wasemann. “She’s (festival-goer Stacy Becker) never been, this is my stomping ground, and they have everything I could possibly want.”

COVID-19 nearly ended this family-favorite fest, but the beer garden is helping them get out of the red and back into “the blue.”

“This is my first time here, said festival-goer Audrey Wagner. “I really want to try the blueberry ice cream because I’ve heard so many good things about it and the blueberry donuts. And I just want to check out a bunch of the shops and go on some rides.”

If you are into sweet blueberry treats, you’re in the right place at the Marshall Co. Blueberry Festival.

“I did a blueberry cheesecake, so good, and a blueberry shake, also really good, especially on a hot day,” said festival-goer Katie Nagai.

The festival will hold its fireworks display on Sunday, one of the best fireworks shows in Northern Indiana.

