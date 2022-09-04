No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is tackled during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is tackled during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State’s revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10.

The top-five matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, the former Buckeyes linebacker who has made a meteoric rise to lead the Fighting Irish at 36 years old.

Freeman is now 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor.

