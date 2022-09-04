Indiana State Trooper struck during traffic stop in Hobart, IN

HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is expected to be okay after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Hobart Sunday.

Police say it happened this morning at 3:40 a.m. after Trooper Ryan Parent had performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of Count Line Road.

Police say the trooper’s patrol car was struck by another driver in a black Pontiac who police believe to have been drinking and have consumed illegal substances.

Sgt. Glen Fifield says it’s the fourth time an Indiana State Trooper at the Lowell District Post has been struck by an alleged impaired driver in the last three months.

“It’s disappointing that this continues to happen and these crashes are 100 percent preventable. I don’t think it is anything specific other than people choosing to drive after consuming alcoholic beverages. If they would just not do that, we can eliminate 100 percent of these crashes. It just won’t happen,” Sgt. Fifield says.

Trooper Parent was taken to the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver responsible for the crash, 32-year-old Angela M. Cabello of Portage, Indiana, was treated and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Cabello is preliminary charged with Operating While Intoxicated (Prior Conviction)- Level 6 Felony, Operating While Intoxicated (Endangering)- Class A Misdemeanor, Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor, and Possession of Paraphernalia- Class C Misdemeanor.

All suspects named are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.

The Indiana State Police would like to remind drivers that if you consume alcoholic beverages, there are options available instead of driving impaired. Ride-sharing, such as Lyft or Uber, calling a friend for a ride, or designating a SOBER driver are responsible ways of not putting yourself and others in jeopardy by driving after consuming alcoholic beverages.

