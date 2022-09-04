First Alert Forecast: Scattered raindrops and thunder Sunday

Hit-and-miss T-showers are expected Sunday as a front stalls south and east of Michiana. Lower humidity arrives by Wednesday. Next chance of rain arrives next weekend.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the day and remaining muggy. A stalled front along will increase a few hit-and-miss T-showers Sunday. Most of the area will stay dry. High: 82° Low: 64°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. Watch for rip currents along Lake Michigan beaches as yellow and red flags will be flying.

LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Lower humidity is expected. Any shower chance should remain south and east of Michiana. High: 80°. Low: 62°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Watch for rip currents along Lake Michigan beaches as yellow and red flags will be flying.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81° Low: 60°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: 90s return into the forecast Wednesday through Friday. Chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday morning as a “cool” front moves through Michiana. The forecast for the July 4th holiday is looking warm, sunny & dry.

