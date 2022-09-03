Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger.

The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media.

The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and extreme difficulty with hiring staffing.”

The restaurant was located in Toscana Park on Florence Avenue.

