GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger.

The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media.

The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and extreme difficulty with hiring staffing.”

The restaurant was located in Toscana Park on Florence Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.