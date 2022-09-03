Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community School District for wrongful death and more

(WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against the Elkhart Community School District for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred.

The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

According to the family, prior to Rio taking her life, they had met with the school to inform them of what had been going on to Rio.

The family’s attorney told 16 News Now that even with documented proof of verbal and physical bullying, the school did nothing, and not even two weeks later, Rio committed suicide.

Attorney, Thomas Blessing said that now the family hopes that if legal action is taken, schools would be forced to do better.

“Meetings and forums, and town halls, and all this talk about, we’re gonna do this and we’re gonna revise that, we’re gonna bring all the teachers in and talk to them, and we’re gonna encourage students. You know, all the usual platitudes. If you see something say something and be kind, and that’s all great, but what is it really accomplishing?,” Blessing said.

According to Blessing, the family is suing for 4 million dollars in compensation, hoping to encourage the school district to make serious changes so that another child won’t have to endure what Rio did.

