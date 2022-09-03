Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka.

According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The teen was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. The juvenile’s name is not being released at this time and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information please call the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

