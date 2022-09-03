Marshall County Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing/runaway teenager.

Kianna Piner, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Kianna is 5′7″ and weighs 125 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a black hoodie with white colored writing on the arms and chest, yellow bell bottom pants with a floral print, tie die croc shoes, and a sunflower bag.

Police say she may possibly be in the LaPaz, Mishawaka, or South Bend area.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 574-936-3187.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.