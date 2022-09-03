Friday Night Football: Week 3 scores and highlights for Michiana high school teams

(WNDU) - We’ve reached week three of high school football here in Michiana!

Scores for our area teams are listed below:

INDIANA

Indianapolis Cathedral 35, Penn 21

Northridge 39, Mishawaka 45

South Bend Saint Joseph 3, John Glenn 8

Adams 14, Riley 6

Plymouth 0, Warsaw 70

Concord 13, NorthWood 41

Bremen 35, Marian 31

Elkhart 35, Hammond Morton 6

New Prairie 24, Lowell 7

Kankakee Valley 41, Washington 0

Osceola Grace at Jimtown

Clay 6, Hammond Central 48

Goshen 28, Wawasee 18

LaVille 47, Pioneer 18

Culver 14, Knox 59

Calumet Christian 0, North Judson 62

Triton 46, Caston 6

Culver Academy 6, Hanover Central 44

Tri-County 0, West Central 44

Fairfield 20, Central Noble 7

Prairie Heights 0, Lakeland 46

Whitko 0, Rochester 70

Peru 22 Tippecanoe Valley 41

North White 7, Winamac 33

LaPorte 3, Valparaiso 42

Michigan City 24, Chesterton 21

Boone Grove 40, South Central 0

East Noble 27, Huntington North 26

Eastside 27, West Noble 28

Garrett 0, Churubusco 21

MICHIGAN

Dowagiac 13, Watervliet 52

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0, Benton Harbor 34

8-Player Game

Lawrence at Eau Claire

Thursday Night Scores

Niles 28, Buchanan 18

Brandywine 46, Cassopolis 0

Berrien Springs 35, Hillsdale 28

Edwardsburg 38, Three Rivers 30

Kalamazoo United 33, Lakeshore 27

St. Joseph 41, Hudsonville Unity Christian 28

Vicksburg 42, Sturgis 7

White Pigeon 32, Galesburg-Augusta 7

Hudson 22, Constantine 20

Schoolcraft 22, Centreville 2

8-Player Games

Bridgman 60, Red Arrow Raiders 12

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 60, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 52

Marcellus 44, Fennville 18

Mendon 76, Wyoming Lee 12

Colon 42, Athens 14

Litchfield 36, Burr Oak 14

