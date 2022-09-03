Friday Night Football: Week 3 scores and highlights for Michiana high school teams
(WNDU) - We’ve reached week three of high school football here in Michiana!
Scores for our area teams are listed below:
INDIANA
Indianapolis Cathedral 35, Penn 21
Northridge 39, Mishawaka 45
South Bend Saint Joseph 3, John Glenn 8
Adams 14, Riley 6
Plymouth 0, Warsaw 70
Concord 13, NorthWood 41
Bremen 35, Marian 31
Elkhart 35, Hammond Morton 6
New Prairie 24, Lowell 7
Kankakee Valley 41, Washington 0
Osceola Grace at Jimtown
Clay 6, Hammond Central 48
Goshen 28, Wawasee 18
LaVille 47, Pioneer 18
Culver 14, Knox 59
Calumet Christian 0, North Judson 62
Triton 46, Caston 6
Culver Academy 6, Hanover Central 44
Tri-County 0, West Central 44
Fairfield 20, Central Noble 7
Prairie Heights 0, Lakeland 46
Whitko 0, Rochester 70
Peru 22 Tippecanoe Valley 41
North White 7, Winamac 33
LaPorte 3, Valparaiso 42
Michigan City 24, Chesterton 21
Boone Grove 40, South Central 0
East Noble 27, Huntington North 26
Eastside 27, West Noble 28
Garrett 0, Churubusco 21
MICHIGAN
Dowagiac 13, Watervliet 52
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0, Benton Harbor 34
8-Player Game
Lawrence at Eau Claire
Thursday Night Scores
Niles 28, Buchanan 18
Brandywine 46, Cassopolis 0
Berrien Springs 35, Hillsdale 28
Edwardsburg 38, Three Rivers 30
Kalamazoo United 33, Lakeshore 27
St. Joseph 41, Hudsonville Unity Christian 28
Vicksburg 42, Sturgis 7
White Pigeon 32, Galesburg-Augusta 7
Hudson 22, Constantine 20
Schoolcraft 22, Centreville 2
8-Player Games
Bridgman 60, Red Arrow Raiders 12
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 60, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 52
Marcellus 44, Fennville 18
Mendon 76, Wyoming Lee 12
Colon 42, Athens 14
Litchfield 36, Burr Oak 14
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.