Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center

Dinosaur Adventure South Bend
Dinosaur Adventure South Bend
By Samantha Albert
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September 3rd to September 4th, the Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs.

The new, one of a kind experience, features an exhibit full of realistic, life-size dinosaurs, and an amusement area, offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.

Tickets start at $35 for kids and $25 for adults, with extra activity packages available for purchase as well.

“It’s the kids, it’s just the enjoyment that I see on their faces. I feel like I’ve successfully done my job correctly... You never know, we might have a little paleontologist in here that just doesn’t know it yet, and he comes here and next thing you know, 18-years-later he’s a paleontologist and he found the new dinosaur and he just might name it Brandon,” said Dinosaur Adventure Dinosaur Trainer, Brandon Williams.

Dinosaur Adventure Dates and Times:

Saturday September 3rd, 9a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday September 4th, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

