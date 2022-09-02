VA to provide abortions in certain cases, regardless of state laws

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from...
The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.(Billy Hathorn / CC BY 3.0)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some veterans will soon be able to obtain abortions, no matter what state they live in.

The Biden administration submitted a new rule allowing the Veterans Affairs health care system to provide abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

Women will not be required to provide police reports or other evidence of rape or incest.

It makes no difference if those exceptions are not permitted in a particular state. The VA’s federal mandate will usurp local and state laws.

The rule specifically protects women who seek abortions and VA providers who perform them from liability under any such law.

Once published in the federal register, the policy will go into effect immediately while being open for public comment for 30 days.

The new rule applies to all veterans and their beneficiaries covered under VA health plans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One dead, one injured in Michiana Shores stabbing

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
Kyle Earley, 42, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.
Man arrested, charged in deadly Michiana Shores stabbing
Progress continues on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment.
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment.
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026