South Bend seeks community feedback for city growth at ‘2045 Plan Kickoff’

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at Ignition Park for South Bend’s 2045 Plan Kickoff event.

The city is starting it’s comprehensive planning process which will set the vision of South Bend for the next 20 years. Community members were invited to offer input and insight on what they want the city to look like.

Mayor James Mueller said he wants the city to continue on a trajectory of growth and wants South Bend to be a place people call home.

“Well, so there are things that you have to have in every comprehensive plan... this guides zoning and land use decisions... that piece has to be in the plan...then there are things like sustainability,” Mayor Mueller said. “How are we are going to meet our climate goals? There are things like housing... we know we are going to be a growing city in the future, how are we going to get the housing units that we need to bring everyone here?”

The city will be hosting more community meetings in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: School bus driver disregarded stop sign in Cass County crash; only minor injuries reported
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says
Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Labor Day week trash pickup schedule.
Labor Day week trash pickup schedule
South Bend's '2045 Plan Kickoff'
South Bend's '2045 Plan Kickoff'
One dead, one injured in deadly Michiana Shores stabbing
One dead, one injured in deadly Michiana Shores stabbing.
One dead, one injured in deadly Michiana Shores stabbing