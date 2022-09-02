South Bend seeks community feedback for city growth at ‘2045 Plan Kickoff’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at Ignition Park for South Bend’s 2045 Plan Kickoff event.

The city is starting it’s comprehensive planning process which will set the vision of South Bend for the next 20 years. Community members were invited to offer input and insight on what they want the city to look like.

Mayor James Mueller said he wants the city to continue on a trajectory of growth and wants South Bend to be a place people call home.

“Well, so there are things that you have to have in every comprehensive plan... this guides zoning and land use decisions... that piece has to be in the plan...then there are things like sustainability,” Mayor Mueller said. “How are we are going to meet our climate goals? There are things like housing... we know we are going to be a growing city in the future, how are we going to get the housing units that we need to bring everyone here?”

The city will be hosting more community meetings in the near future.

