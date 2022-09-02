Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project.

Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars.

Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks to help move the project along.

Plans call for converting the existing Mishawaka Inn on Lincolnway East into apartments. Work would then begin in the first quarter of next year, a second phase calls for the construction of a new building to the northeast on the four acre site.

That project would start in the second quarter of 2024.

