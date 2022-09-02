Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project.

Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars.

Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks to help move the project along.

Plans call for converting the existing Mishawaka Inn on Lincolnway East into apartments. Work would then begin in the first quarter of next year, a second phase calls for the construction of a new building to the northeast on the four acre site.

That project would start in the second quarter of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says
Kyle Earley
One dead, one injured in Michiana Shores stabbing

Latest News

Michael Feltz
Former softball coach sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
EEE case confirmed in St. Joseph County, MI
EEE case confirmed in St. Joseph County, MI
Former softba.ll coach sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
Former softball coach sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl
Notre Dame fans, businesses excited for football season.
Notre Dame fans, businesses excited football season
WNDU Sports Director Matt Loch gives the audience insight into the prep-work the Fighting Irish...
Irish preparing for game day against Ohio State