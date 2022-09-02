One dead, one injured in deadly Michiana Shores stabbing

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing in rural Michiana Shores.

The victim killed has been identified as 64-year-old Denis Earley. The other victim 73-year-old John Earley was taken to a hospital with injuries, before being flown to a trauma center.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Groveland Trail.

That’s where the police were sent on a call of an unknown problem. A suspect is in custody and remains at the LaPorte County Jail.

Their identity is not being released and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.