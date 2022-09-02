Notre Dame’s season opener may be away, but Eddy Street is ready to play

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first game of the University of Notre Dame’s 2022-2023 football season is away in Columbus, Ohio this Saturday, but that isn’t stopping restaurants along Eddy Street from celebrating.

From deals to elaborate screenings of the game, restaurants along Eddy Street are preparing for crowds.

Even though they won’t be as packed this weekend as they will be next weekend for the Home opener game, restaurants like O’Rourke’s Public House is planning to bring all of the fun and excitement of a home game.

“Well we’re looking to have a lot of fun just screening the game here. We’re gonna have our projector come down, show it up there. It should be lots of fun, lots of energy, it’s just like a normal home game except for a lot of people are going to be gone at Ohio State. That’s okay. We’ll still bring all the fun of a normal home game, right here in the dining room,” says Amber Goddard, the GM at O’Rourke’s Public House.

Goddard says that they will have fun things like drink deals and even a Henna Tattoo Artist.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.