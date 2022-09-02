No water distribution in Benton Harbor on Labor Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents will not be able to receive water distribution on Monday.

There will be no bottled water distribution on Monday due to the holiday. The city advises residents to preemptively pick up water on Saturday and Sunday. Water bottle pick up is located at the Boys and Girls Club on Nate Wells Sr. Drive.

Saturday pickup will be available from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday pickup will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To arrange water delivery, simply call 211.

