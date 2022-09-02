New study could change housing options for waived juveniles in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Unacceptable,’ that is what a recent audit is calling the conditions for youth offenders being housed at the St. Joseph County Jail.

“It’s not in the best interest of the kids. it is not in the best interest of the community. It is not rehabilitative,” St. Joseph County Police Attorney Troy Warner says.

Warner says booking cells are currently filled with waived juveniles, some charged with murder, attempted murder or rape. Others with kidnapping, armed robbery or possession of a firearm.

But as Juvenile Justice Center Executive Director Dr. Bill Bruinsma says, almost all of them are kept inside their individual cells for 23 hours a day away from adult interaction.

“That’s a long time to be in cell. That is not a good situation. It’s horrible from my viewpoint,” Dr. Bruinsma says.

While the jail meets state and federal guidelines, Warner says a new $40,000 study approved by county commissioners could soon decide where waived inmates will be housed.

“They are looking at kind of three plans: one would be to build a youth only addition here at the jail, one would be to build an addition or pod at the JJC, or third would be to build some other offsite independent facility,” Warner says.

And while a decision will take time, Warner says its about time for something new.

“As far as we know, we are the last jail in the state that houses them this way. We want to get to the times and progress and get the kids in a facility that provides them with more supportive services then they are given currently,” Warner says.

Warner says county commissioners hope to make a decision by the end of the year about where housing will be for waived juveniles in St. Joseph County.

