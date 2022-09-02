NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes

Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch. (Credit: CNN Newsource, NASA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try.

The inaugural flight of the 322-foot rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — was delayed late in the countdown Monday. The Kennedy Space Center clocks started ticking again as managers expressed confidence in their plan and forecasters gave favorable weather odds.

Atop the rocket is a crew capsule with three test dummies that will fly around the moon and back over the course of six weeks — NASA’s first such attempt since the Apollo program 50 years ago. NASA wants to wring out the spacecraft before strapping in astronauts on the next planned flight in two years.

“This is a test flight, right? And so while I feel very good about our procedures, when you look the team in the eye, they’re ready. We can’t control the weather,” NASA’s Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager of exploration ground systems, said Friday.

The engineers in charge of the Space Launch System rocket insisted Thursday evening that all four main engines were good and that a faulty temperature sensor caused one of them to appear as though it were too warm Monday. The engines need to match the minus-420 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-250 degrees Celsius) of the liquid hydrogen fuel at liftoff, otherwise they could be damaged and shut down in flight.

“We have convinced ourselves without a shadow of a doubt that we have good-quality liquid hydrogen going through the engines. There’s no fuzz on that,” said John Honeycutt, the rocket’s program manager.

Once fueling begins Saturday morning, the launch team will perform another engine test — this time earlier in the countdown. Even if that suspect sensor indicates the one engine is too warm, other sensors could be relied on to ensure everything is working correctly and to halt the countdown if there’s a problem, Honeycutt told reporters.

NASA could not perform that kind of engine test during dress rehearsals earlier this year because of leaking fuel. More fuel leaks cropped up Monday; technicians found some loose connections and tightened them.

The $4.1 billion test flight is NASA’s first step in sending astronauts around the moon in 2024 and landing them on the surface in 2025. Astronauts last walked on the moon in 1972.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Injured Officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support, department says
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana cop shot in head hangs on after life support removed
Delilah Jennings and Monica Burdine
Amber Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis girl after she was found safe

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida
Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws
Elkhorn corals have spawned at an aquarium. It's a historic step forward that someday also...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine auctioned off by Goodwill