Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020.

Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.

Wooldridge led police on a manhunt that lasted nearly two hours before she was taken into custody.

Wooldridge was convicted after a three-day trial in August.

Vickie Louise Wooldridge (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.