Michigan high school football scores for Thursday night
(WNDU) - It’s week two for high school football in the Wolverine State!
Scores for our area teams are listed below:
Buchanan at Niles: 18-28
Cassopolis at Brandywine: 0-46
Berrien Springs at Hillsdale: 35-28
Edwardsburg at Three Rivers: 38-30
Lakeshore at Kalamazoo United: 27-33
Hudsonville Unity Christian at St. Joseph: 28-41
Sturgis at Vicksburg: 7-42
White Pigeon at Galesburg-Augusta
Constantine at Hudson: 20-22
Centreville at Schoolcraft: 2-22
8-Player Games
New Buffalo at Bridgman:
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic: 60-52
Marcellus at Fennville: 44-18
Wyoming Lee at Mendon: 12-76
Colon at Athens:
Friday Games
Dowagiac at Watervliet
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Benton Harbor
8-Player Game
Lawrence at Eau Claire
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.