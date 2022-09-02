Michigan high school football scores for Thursday night

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s week two for high school football in the Wolverine State!

Scores for our area teams are listed below:

Buchanan at Niles: 18-28

Cassopolis at Brandywine: 0-46

Berrien Springs at Hillsdale: 35-28

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers: 38-30

Lakeshore at Kalamazoo United: 27-33

Hudsonville Unity Christian at St. Joseph: 28-41

Sturgis at Vicksburg: 7-42

White Pigeon at Galesburg-Augusta

Constantine at Hudson: 20-22

Centreville at Schoolcraft: 2-22

8-Player Games

New Buffalo at Bridgman:

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic: 60-52

Marcellus at Fennville: 44-18

Wyoming Lee at Mendon: 12-76

Colon at Athens:

Friday Games

Dowagiac at Watervliet

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Benton Harbor

8-Player Game

Lawrence at Eau Claire

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

Wade Miley makes second rehab start for South Bend Cubs

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It was Miley's second appearance for South Bend this season as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury that's kept him off the mound at big league level since June.

South Bend Cubs

Wade Miley expected to make rehab start Wednesday night for South Bend Cubs

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It will mark Miley’s second appearance for South Bend this season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Outside of South Bend, nobody seems to be giving the Irish a shot.

High School

Penn football off to 2-0 start, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Penn has outscored its opponents 66-12.

Latest News

Notre Dame

ND women’s soccer off to hot start, building off last year’s success

Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame women’s soccer team is off to a great start, opening the season with four straight wins and outscoring its opponents 11-0 in that span.

Notre Dame

Irish shift focus to Ohio State on game week

Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman has officially turned the page from fall camp to game week.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s approach to replacing rushing production

Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams.

Notre Dame

ND Defensive Coordinator Al Golden discusses TE Michael Mayer’s talents

Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:53 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Irish Defensive Coordinator Al Golden has technically been the first coach tasked with slowing down the big fella this spring and fall, so 16 Sports caught up with him Saturday afternoon to find out what exactly makes Mayer such a special talent.

High School

Friday Night Football Week 2: Scores and highlights for Michiana-area teams

Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s Week 2 of high school football in Indiana!

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football announces 2022 captains

Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
There’s three on both sides of the ball.