Michigan high school football scores for Thursday night

(WNDU) - It’s week two for high school football in the Wolverine State!

Scores for our area teams are listed below:

Buchanan at Niles: 18-28

Cassopolis at Brandywine: 0-46

Berrien Springs at Hillsdale: 35-28

Edwardsburg at Three Rivers: 38-30

Lakeshore at Kalamazoo United: 27-33

Hudsonville Unity Christian at St. Joseph: 28-41

Sturgis at Vicksburg: 7-42

White Pigeon at Galesburg-Augusta

Constantine at Hudson: 20-22

Centreville at Schoolcraft: 2-22

8-Player Games

New Buffalo at Bridgman:

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic: 60-52

Marcellus at Fennville: 44-18

Wyoming Lee at Mendon: 12-76

Colon at Athens:

Friday Games

Dowagiac at Watervliet

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Benton Harbor

8-Player Game

Lawrence at Eau Claire

