Medical Moment: Saving hearts and transforming healthcare

Heart failure is a common and costly condition affecting over six million U.S. adults.

That’s about one in 250 people.

When a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work. That’s why it’s vital to catch the problem early.

And now, augmented intelligence (AI) is giving doctors advanced notice, which is helping them find the most critical patients.

Finding the best route, googling the answer, facial recognition on our phones—these are just a few examples of how we use AI every single day. And now, AI is fast becoming the future of health care.

“It’s helping the clinician, and in this age of medicine that is highly complex,” said Dr. Jane Wilcox, chief of heart failure at Northwestern Medicine’s Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute. “There’s so many things to learn.”

Up to 25 percent of all heart patients have advanced heart failure. Wilcox is part of a team at Northwestern that’s using AI to detect patients at risk.

“Advanced heart failure can be sort of tricky or nuanced to identify,” Wilcox said. “And so, we’ve created algorithms, using AI, using machine learning to try to find patients, and we found patients successfully.”

Data science teams are using tens of thousands of data points from their data warehouse, which include clinical data and imaging.

“If we can catch patients who are less sick, potentially, they could be a candidate for a clinical trial,” Wilcox said.

The team also used a-i to help pinpoint two patients who needed LVADs—two people who may have not been helped until it was too late.

“It doesn’t let people fall through the cracks,” Wilcox said.

AI is transforming the way doctors take care of patients, just like it’s transformed our daily lives. AI is also changing virtual visits, predicting outcomes, medical image interpretations, and training.

In fact, a study found that 72 percent of healthcare executives trust AI to help in patient care.

