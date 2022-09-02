LaPorte County deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes into home

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Two deputies in LaPorte County are being recognized for performing life-saving actions Thursday night after rescuing the driver of a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

Police say Deputy Austin Wells responded to a crash just after 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Monroe Street in LaPorte. When Deputy Wells arrived, he found that a vehicle had crashed into the front of the home and completely entered it.

Deputy Wells entered the home to check the welfare of the occupants and the status of the driver. He learned the residents had already exited, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

As Deputy Wells approached the vehicle, a fire had started underneath the hood and the residence was quickly beginning to fill with smoke. Police say a large amount of debris and wreckage surrounded the vehicle, creating further dangers and difficulties for Deputy Wells to access the interior of the vehicle.

Deputy Wells was able to successfully move some fallen debris away from the rear passenger door and gain access to the vehicle’s cabin. After locating the driver, he proceeded to remove the driver through the rear passenger door.

Deputy John Roby Jr., who had just arrived to assist, entered the residence. Deputies Wells and Roby proceeded to carry the driver out of the residence. Both deputies remained with the driver until La Porte County EMS arrived to treat the driver’s injuries.

LaPorte County Sheriff John T. Boyd issued the following statement regarding the rescue effort:

“We are beyond ecstatic by the heroic actions of Deputies Wells and Roby. They sacrificed themselves and fearlessly faced dangers for the sake of others. I publicly commend both deputies and each will later be recognized for their life-saving actions.”

