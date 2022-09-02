Labor Day will adjust trash pickup schedule in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details with Labor Day right around the corner, the City of South Bend announces their trash schedule for next week.

The city will not pick up trash or yard waste on Monday in observation of Labor Day. Residents who typically have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday.

This pattern continues the rest of the week.

For more information, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.