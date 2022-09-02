Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday.

The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.

Now, their crop includes peaches, pumpkins, sweet corn, cabbage, and, of course, apples of all varieties.

They’re thanking the community for the support over the last 100 years.

“We have a tremendous amount of support,” says Maureen Kercher, owner of the orchard. “Something I’ve noticed over the years is that the people feel like they have ownership of our business. And they do. It’s because of them—our perseverance, but their loyalty—that we are here.”

Friday’s celebration included free apple cake and cider for those who stopped by, as well as a raffle for a $100 gift card. Friday also marked the start of the U-Pick apple season.

For more information, you can visit their website.

