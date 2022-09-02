Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night.

Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone in a single bunk cell at the time.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Friday afternoon.

